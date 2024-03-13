Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,247 shares of company stock worth $674,823. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.