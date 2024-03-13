James G. Jones Sells 48,294 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 48,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,471,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,099.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMIH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,899. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 426.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

