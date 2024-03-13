Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares.
Jason Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Jason Industries
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
