Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 14th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 4,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,927. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

