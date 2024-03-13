Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $29,793.74 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $29,793.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $30,599.66.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08.
JOBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,221,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
