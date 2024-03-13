Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.10. 6,244,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,320. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.