Jose Manzanarez Purchases 48,142 Shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENK. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.