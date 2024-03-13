Joshua Ballard Sells 979 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $14,665.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Ballard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,725. The company has a market cap of $845.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERII

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.