Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 0.4%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.36). Approximately 24,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 59,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.37).

Journeo Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market cap of £43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.18 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journeo

In other Journeo news, insider Barnaby Kent acquired 9,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($32,029.74). 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

