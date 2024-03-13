JPMorgan Emerging Markets Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance
JMG stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile
