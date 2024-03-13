KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of KBR opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

