Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a growth of 288.5% from the February 14th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
