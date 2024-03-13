Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a growth of 288.5% from the February 14th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

