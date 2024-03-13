Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Sells $265,326.19 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 16,889 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $265,326.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,492.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 246,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,847. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

