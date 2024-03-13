Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,639,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl's had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

