Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,860,250.70 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $4,860,250.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,470,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 742,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,146. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after buying an additional 278,287 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

