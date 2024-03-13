L7 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.23 Million (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. L7 has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00010278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, L7 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

L7 Profile

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 7.30521345 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,645,386.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

