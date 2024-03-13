Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $24.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $926.09. The company had a trading volume of 509,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,551. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $473.98 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,523 shares of company stock worth $12,189,522. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

