Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

