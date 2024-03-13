Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of LEGN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 2,040,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
