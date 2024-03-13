Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of LPSIF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

