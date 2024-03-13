Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of LPSIF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
