Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 332.6% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Lendway Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Lendway stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. Lendway has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lendway

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lendway stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Lendway at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

