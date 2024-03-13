LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Down 19.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

