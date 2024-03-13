Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LTGHY remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.9828 dividend. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Further Reading

