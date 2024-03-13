Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the February 14th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkage Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Linkage Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Linkage Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Linkage Global Stock Up 15.8 %

LGCB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 89,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,526. Linkage Global has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Mainland China, and internationally. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

