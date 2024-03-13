Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the period.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

