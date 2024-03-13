Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 21,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

