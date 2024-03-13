Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 122935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

