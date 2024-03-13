MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 591,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,375,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

