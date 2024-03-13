Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MAL opened at C$8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.64. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$6.76 and a one year high of C$8.43. The company has a market cap of C$464.54 million, a PE ratio of -42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.