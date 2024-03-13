Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $40.69 million and $148,488.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00024860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,071.68 or 1.00021713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010123 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00184215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000979 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $145,669.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.