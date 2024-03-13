MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNSBP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.55.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

