Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Malaga Financial Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.50.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.
Malaga Financial Company Profile
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.
