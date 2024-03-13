Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 386,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $75.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ML

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.