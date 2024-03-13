Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MoneyLion Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 386,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $75.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
