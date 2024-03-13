Mark Zuckerberg Sells 31,493 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92.

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total value of $22,973,275.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.57. 12,062,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,072,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $186.56 and a one year high of $523.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

