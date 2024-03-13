Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 846,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,545. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.