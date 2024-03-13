Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 949,746 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 949,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,624,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.91% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 186,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,679. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

