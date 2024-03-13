Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.21. 1,667,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,154. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.