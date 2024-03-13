Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 2,640,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,214. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

