Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. 810,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,245. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

