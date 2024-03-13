Mcashchain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.11 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $42.11 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain was first traded on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06474976 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

