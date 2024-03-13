Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Megaport Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

