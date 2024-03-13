Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.43. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 699 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.