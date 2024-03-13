Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 6,480 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. 379,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,350. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 352.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

