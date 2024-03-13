Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells $406,975.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. 394,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

