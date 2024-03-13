Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells $406,975.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:MTH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. 394,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
