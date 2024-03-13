Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

