MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83.09 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $135.37 or 0.00185118 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $710.76 million and $83.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00017124 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00024760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,134.62 or 1.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 129.65652198 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $97,272,220.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

