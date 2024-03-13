MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

