Michael J. Saylor Sells 1,693 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,744.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total value of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total value of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $172.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,766.15. 3,740,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $718.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $216.53 and a 12 month high of $1,774.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $41,969,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.