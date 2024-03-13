Michael S. Williams Sells 15,619 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 15,619 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $330,185.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,283,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Metallus Price Performance
Shares of Metallus stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,248. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.
Metallus Company Profile
