Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. 5,208,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.